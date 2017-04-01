Her littlest fan! Kim Kardashian and daughter North West got a chance to meet Ariana Grande backstage at her concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday, March 31, and the excited reality star had a blast sharing the moment with fans via Snapchat.

Kardashian, 36, shared a mirror selfie of herself, Grande, 23, and North, 3, in Grande’s dressing room, with the “Dangerous Woman” singer embracing North in a big hug while sticking out her tongue.

“Show time!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo. Kardashian later shared a Snapchat of herself with North out in the audience, enjoying the show and singing along, with North donning a pair of Grande’s signature cat ears.

In the short clip, both Kardashian and her mini-me daughter sing along to Grande’s hit “One Last Time” as they bop to the beat.

Grande, meanwhile, couldn’t resist capturing the fun meet-and-greet on her own social media platforms, and shared several Snapchats of herself with North playing with filters backstage, including one that made the pair look like they had drooping bunny ears.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Family Equality Council; Larry Busacca/Getty Images

North is no stranger to Snapchat’s many filters. Earlier this month, Kardashian’s daughter with husband Kanye West tested out the cheetah filter, grinning at the camera with the filter on her face as dad West, 39, lounged nearby.

And in late January, Kardashian shared a cute Snapchat of North with the bunny rabbit ears. “Hello, I’m a little bunny rabbit,” North said to the camera as her mom replied, “You’re the cutest bunny rabbit I ever saw.” Kim then directed the camera to 15-month-old Saint with the same filter, saying, “There’s another bunny here.”

Earlier this week, Kardashian announced in a new KUWTK promo that she hopes to have a third child, despite her doctor’s warnings about the health risk another pregnancy would pose. “I’m going to try to have one more baby,” she told her family in the clip. “I want my kids to have siblings.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!