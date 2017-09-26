Fake news! Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to shut down recent reports that claimed she "didn't respond well at first" to her sister Kylie Jenner's pregnancy news.

"This sounds like a very fake story," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, tweeted on Tuesday, September 26.

Kardashian then posted a follow-up tweet to deny rumors that Caitlyn Jenner confirmed the hush-hush baby news. "And speaking of fake stories... The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn't spoke to anyone," the social media mogul added.



This sounds like a very fake story... https://t.co/ZIxCltgK6d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

And speaking of fake stories... The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been carefully tip-toeing around the news that Kylie, 20, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, which Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, September 22. Multiple sources told Us that Kylie, who is the youngest member of the family, is "at least four months" along, with one insider revealing that she is expecting a baby girl.



Mom Kris Jenner played coy when Ryan Seacrest asked about the pregnancy news via text message on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, September 25. "Kylie's not confirming anything," she responded.



Though they have yet to publicly comment, the family is thrilled for Kylie and her 25-year-old rapper beau, whom she began dating in April. "The family is over the moon," a source exclusively told Us. "Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her immediate family. Kylie feels more prepared than ever to be a mom."



