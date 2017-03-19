Kim Kardashian West leaves her Soho apartment on February 14, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian said that she thought her robbers were “terrorists” in newly released testimony about the Paris heist.

French newspaper Le Monde obtained the transcript from the reality star’s February 2 meeting with a judge and attorneys in NYC. Kardashian answered questions about the October incident and helped identify the criminals that bound and gagged her and stole an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry.

According to Le Monde, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, recalled having a bad feeling about the trip. “For two weeks before we left we were already afraid we might be victims of a terrorist attack if we left the country, and not only by going to Paris. When Kourtney [Kardashian] had a passport problem, I thought to myself that something bad was going to happen. I had this foreboding,” she said. “I want to tell you this because it was such a strong feeling: every night in Paris I said a prayer of thanks that nothing had happened to us.”

The Selfish author added that she was suspicious of Michael Madar and his brother Gary, who both worked for the limousine company that had driven Kim and her husband, Kanye West, in Paris for years. “A few weeks before our arrival, they sent an SMS text message to my assistant, Stephanie [Sheppard], offering a free transport service, which they had never done before,” she said. “I found that strange.” The brothers were arrested in connection with the crime, but only Gary was charged.

Kim then went over the events of October 3. When she first heard a commotion downstairs in her Paris apartment, she thought it was Kourtney and Sheppard returning from the club. “I thought that my sister and Stephanie had come home drunk and were making a racket. I said, ‘Hello.’ I still thought it was them, but there was no reply. I understood that there was something wrong,” she said. “Then I saw two guys in police uniform come in with the concierge. They were aggressive … I thought they were terrorists who had come to kidnap me. … I remember that I had an indescribable feeling, as if my heart would leave my body. I thought I was going to die.”

Kim said that she asked the concierge of her building if they were going to be killed. “He said he didn’t know what was going to happen to us and that he also had children and that I should stop talking,” he said. “I was convinced [the attacker] was going to rape me.”

In the last several weeks, the mom of two publicly opened about the robbery for the first time in previews of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She believed that the thieves were tracking her movements throughout the vacation. “What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” she said in one preview. “I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out, so I think they knew [my bodyguard] Pascal was out with Kourtney and I was by myself.”

