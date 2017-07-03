Courtesy 2 Chainz/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started 4th of July celebrations early with a family barbecue. Kardashian, 36, documented her prep for the big meal on Snapchat on Sunday, July 2, where she showcased plantains, rice and beans, macaroni and cheese, green beans and more mouth-watering food that she cooked throughout the morning.



As she displayed the food, she explained that she received a few cooking tips from a member of her staff. "My Jamaican nanny has taught me how to make all of this," she said as she showed off a variety of meat dishes. "Jerk chicken, jerk pork and oxtail."

Once the meal was ready, guests sat in the couple's backyard in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighborhood and ate while listening to West's 2007 hit song "Can't Tell Me Nothing,'" as seen on Kardashian's Snapchat.

Along with Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, who danced excitedly to Bruno Mars' hit "That's What I Like," 2 Chainz was one of the guests in attendance for the event, as well as his family. The rapper, 39, documented the fun-filled day on his Instagram page with multiple photos with the hosts. In one, he poses with his wife, Kesha Ward, his kids Halo, Heaven and Harmony as well as West and Kardashian and their kids North and Saint. He captioned the sweet snap: "Family pic."

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, also shared a photo with a grinning West, who wore a multicolored flannel for the gathering. He captioned the pic, "Happy Sunday."

