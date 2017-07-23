And they're off! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West jetted to San Fransisco on Saturday, July 22, for a brief couples trip with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, among other famous faces.

Kim, 36, and Khloé, 33, took to Snapchat to document the getaway, sharing videos of themselves and their guys posing next to a luxurious private jet on an airport tarmac. "Quick trip to San Fran," Kim captioned one clip, which showed her making her way across a red carpet and onto the jet.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

For the flight, Kim donned a black bandeau top, dark leggings, a black jacket and nude heels. West, 40, rocked a similar all-black ensemble over a graphic T-shirt. The couple, who married in May 2014 and share daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 19 months, were seen sharing an order of McDonald's french fries in one video.

Khloé showed off her slim figure in a tan bodysuit, skinny jeans and a pair of boots, while beau Thompson, 26, kept it casual in a white T-shirt, ripped jeans, sneakers and a white baseball cap. The couples posed alongside their longtime pal Rachel Roy and several other friends.

San Francisco is near to Kim and West's heart. In October 2013, the "Waves" rapper famously rounded up the reality star's family and friends at the City by the Bay's AT&T Stadium, where he got down on bended knee and proposed with a 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring. "It was magical," a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. "It was the most romantic thing ever — the ultimate surprise!"

Khloé and Thompson are also going strong. In fact, they're already thinking about starting a family. "We've talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father," the Good American designer told ES magazine in April, referencing the NBA player's 7-month-old son, Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig. "I definitely want to be a mom."



