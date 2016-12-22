Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Kimye’s house is lit! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Bel-Air mansion has the chicest Christmas decorations ever.

Despite the rapper’s recent hospitalization and the reality star’s Paris robbery, the couple still got into the holiday spirit by decking out their home in hundreds of lights hanging vertically.

Good Job @kimkardashian House Looks Beautiful More on my snap : BG1106 A photo posted by Brittny Gastiineau (@brittgastineau) on Dec 17, 2016 at 10:20pm PST

Two of Kardashian’s BFFs, Brittny Gastineau and Jonathan Cheban, took to social media to show off the spectacular display and some of the décor inside.



Gastineau, 34, shared a photo of the front of the home and the icicle-like strands on Instagram, writing, “Good job @kimkardashian House Looks Beautiful.” She also showed off a massive, over-the-top Christmas tree. “This Tree X Art 😍 #kimye,” she wrote.

Cheban, 42, also visited the Kardashian-West home and revealed the exterior and their masterpiece of a tree on his Snapchat on December 16. “Guys look at the size of this tree. Only a Kimye tree could be the size of a tree in Rockefeller Center. This is crazy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardahians costar said. In a follow-up snap, he appears to be talking to the Selfish author, saying, “Oh my god, Kim, this tree is a huge. It’s literally Rockefeller Center in Bel-Air.” Kardashian can be heard in the background adding: “Just lights, no ornaments.”



Neither Kardashian, 36, nor West, 39, has flaunted their extravagant décor on their own social media accounts. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has largely stayed off social media since her October 3 incident, when armed robbers broke into her private Paris hotel and bound and gagged the reality star before stealing an estimated $10 million in jewelry.



This Tree X Art 😍 #kimye A video posted by Brittny Gastiineau (@brittgastineau) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:57pm PST

The “Famous” rapper has been dealing with his own struggles. West was hospitalized for nine days at UCLA Medical Center’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital for extreme exhaustion after canceling the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo tour and having a meltdown at his trainer Harley Pasternak’s home. He was released from the hospital on November 30.



