The spark between Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries quickly faded following their vows. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about their failed marriage during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which aired on Sunday, May 28.

Kardashian, 36, got quizzed about the past after she was asked what her least favorite KUWTK spinoff was.



"When Kourtney and I did New York because I was in that awful cry face with that last marriage I had. That whole situation was just really hard for me," she said.

"At the time I just thought, 'Holy sh-t, I’m 30-years-old, I better get this together. I better get married. I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and all their friends are having kids," she continued. "So, it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out."

Kardashian and the basketball player, 32, got engaged in May 2011, three months after going public with their relationship. They tied the knot in August 2011, but filed for divorce 72 days later.

Kardashian would go on to marry Kanye West in 2014. The couple are parents of daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 17 months.



