There’s a lot to keep up with! Kim Kardashian spoke candidly about her marriage to Kanye West, life after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris and what’s next for the famous family in an interview on The View on Tuesday, June 20.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians Star, 36, who just surpassed 101 millions followers on Instagram — addressed the changes she’s made to life and her social media approach after her terrifying ordeal in a Paris hotel in October. The ringleader of the thieves told police he used her posts to plan the crime.

"I try to share my life. I definitely love doing that, but I think I'm a little bit more cautious these days about what I do share," she explained on the show. "I've learned through experience that things in real time I might change up a little bit. I might take a photo, save it, post it when I leave the place or when I'm in a different location because I don't think that worked out for me so well when I was posting every last detail."

Kardashian believes the scary incident taught her a valuable lesson.

“I think in life, things happen to you for a reason and you really do have to pay attention, and I got the message," she added. "I just learned so much and something had to change, just of how I live my life. The things that were important to me before and the things I liked to show off before are definitely not the things I like to show off now."

The Selfish author has taken a step back from the limelight to focus on her family. The reality star celebrated her third wedding anniversary to rapper West, 40, on May 24 and revealed the pair took a “low-key” vacation to Japan.

“I surprised him with a trip to Japan, a place that he loves to go to get away and get inspiration,” Kardashian gushed. “It was great for me because I’ve never been and we had always talked about how we really wanted to go together.”

While the KKW Beauty mogul was on a social media hiatus, she spoke with psychologists who suggested “tips and tricks” for setting healthy technology boundaries for her children North West, 4, and Saint, 18 months.

"I didn't grow up in a world of social media," she noted. "Kids should not be falling asleep with their cell phones."

