The mystery has been solved! After being accused of having cocaine in the background of a recent Snapchat video, Kim Kardashian is putting the pesky rumors to rest once and for all.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, posted a video on Monday, July 10, to show off some of the latest items from her Kardashian Kids collection. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that two lines of a mysterious white substance were visible on the table in the background, prompting many to speculate whether it was cocaine.



Kardashian initially thought the lines were sweets that she had purchased for her children, North, 4, and Saint, 19 months. "I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop," she tweeted on Tuesday, July 11.

But later that night, the social media mogul realized the two lines were actually just white streaks in the black marble table in her New York City hotel room. "OK you guys, I just got back to my hotel room. Look at this table. Same position, it is still there," she said in a Snapchat video while showing off her bag of treats from Dylan's Candy Shop. "I did think that it was our Pixy Stix. But after all that, this table in the background is a marble table, you guys!"



Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

In a follow-up video, Kardashian told her fans that she would never experiment with drugs. "I don't play like that," she said. "I have kids. It's just not my lifestyle. I've never been like that."

To ensure that her explanation was seen by more than her Snapchat followers, the reality star reposted the videos on her Twitter, adding, "I'm crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time!"

