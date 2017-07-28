She’s taking Us down memory lane! Kim Kardashian toured her former Beverly Hills home on Wednesday, July 26, and reflected on the most memorable Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments of all time.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The makeup maven, 36, took to Snapchat to share the visit with her fans. “Can anyone guess where I’m at? You guys, this is so nostalgic,” she said in clip, while walking through the halls of her previous pad. “My old house! Do you remember this?”

The home’s current owner, a loyal fan of the E! star, did little to no remodeling after the Kardashian clan moved out. “They kept all my old furniture, every last piece of mine. Everything is exactly the same,” the Selfish author noted.

Kim visiting her old house 🏡 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued to stroll through the estate as she remembered her favorite moments from the show. “Do you remember the episode where Rob was sitting here eating all the food?” she asked the camera, while pointing at a spot in the kitchen where she and momager Kris Jenner got in a cupcake food fight during her welcoming party.

@kimkardashian @khloekardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

“Do you guys remember cleaning out all of my shoes and they all ended up here?” she said, referencing the site of her infamous closet clean-up episode, before pausing to pose in front of her “same” mirror.

Snapchat - KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

Khloe Kardashian then lead Kim to her old bedroom, which has been totally unaltered. “This is my same exact bedding, you guys. And my home phones. The same place!” She then moved on to the master bedroom, where she remembered dropping sister Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason. “It was no big deal, I caught him,” she reassured her fans in the video, while Khloe added that Kim “had a bad reaction to botox” and wasn’t thinking clearly.

Snapchat - KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

Before stepping out, Kim added, “That shower. Don’t even want to tell you what’s gone on.”

The contouring queen then headed into her favorite part of the property. “[This] glam room was everything to me,” she remembered. “This is where I would glam every single day … This is legendary.”

Snapchat - KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

As she left the house, the social media mogul recalled the night when Kris drunkenly TP-d her house and gate.

Strutting off in style over the decorated grassy driveway, Kim added, “This floor and heels never went together. Bye to my gorgeous old house, where … a lot of my Keeping Up memories with my sisters were made.

Snapchat - KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

A little known truth, Kim then revealed as she drove away, “This house next door was the house I grew up in with my mom and Bruce. Fun Keeping Up fact.”

Snapchat - KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Kim and husband Kanye West lived in Calabasas with Kris after the birth of their first child, North, 4. After completing a lengthy renovation of their $11 million Bel Air home, the A-list couple moved in upon welcoming their son, Saint, 1.



