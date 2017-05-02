No Yeezy? Kim Kardashian turned heads at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 1, when she walked the red carpet in a white, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture dress. But she was missing one thing: her husband, Kanye West.

"He's at home," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, told Vogue's André Leon Talley. "He's been taking some time off and really loving that."

Us Weekly confirmed ahead of Monday night's event that the "Waves" rapper would not accompany his wife of nearly three years to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's costume institute gala for the first time since 2013, when they made their debut as a couple while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, North, now 3. "Kanye is in L.A. and will not be attending," a source told Us.



However, the reality star wasn't completely alone. Her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance, though she had yet to meet up with them when she was interviewed by Talley. "Have you seen my sisters?" she asked the fashion expert. "That's the question. Are they inside? Kendall and Kylie, I'm looking for them. We're all solo, so we were texting on the way here."



Kardashian also spoke with Talley about why she chose a no-frills dress this year. "I figured everyone was going to go really over-the-top, and I just wanted to be really simple," she explained.

