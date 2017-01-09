Several people were arrested in France on Monday, January 9, in connection with the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian, according to multiple reports.

According to reports from Europe 1 and RTL Radio, 15 people were arrested in all, partly thanks to traces of DNA that the robbers left behind when they bound and gagged the Keeping Up the Kardashians star in her Paris apartment, holding her at gunpoint and stealing an estimated $10 million in jewelry in the early hours of October 3.



Reuters reports some of the suspects arrested are being held for questioning by police, while RTL reports that the raids took place in three different areas at about 6 a.m.

Europe 1 reports that some of the suspects are known to police and one of the people arrested is 60 years old. It's not known at this stage if the stolen jewelry has been sold or whether it can be recovered.



As Us Weekly reported at the time of the robbery, a Paris police source told Us that there were concerns that the robbery may have been an inside job. It's believed that the thieves may have dressed as police officers and later escaped on bicycle after their bold raid.

Kardashian, 36, was traumatized by the robbery and kept a low profile in the months that followed, only returning to social media at the beginning of January after a three-month self-imposed hiatus.

The Selfish author broke her silence about the terrifying incident in a new promo clip from the upcoming season of her E! reality show released on January 6.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kardashian recalled. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

This story is developing.

