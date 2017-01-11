my boys ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Admiring her men! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 10, to share a sweet snap of her husband, Kanye West, and their 13-month-old son, Saint.



The reality TV queen, 36, posted a pic of her hip-hop star hubby, 39 — dressed casually in a gray hoodie, shorts and sneakers — hanging out with their little guy while seated on a couch.



In the pic, West looks off to the side as he grasps Saint’s underarms, helping his second child stand up straight. The adorable tot, rocking a fuzzy, bright red ensemble, looks straight at the camera. “My boys,” Kardashian captioned the ‘gram, adding a red heart emoji.



This is the third picture of Yeezy the Selfish author has posted on Instagram following her three-month social media hiatus and his hospitalization. On Friday, January 6, Kardashian shared a shot of the “Famous” rapper — sporting a white T-shirt and blond hair — standing in the kitchen, and chowing down on what appears to be a bowl of soup.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who made her grand return to Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat last week, also posted a Tuesday, January 3, pic of herself crouching down next to Saint and his big sister, North, 3, as West stands in the background. “Family,” she captioned the ‘gram.

Kardashian previously took an extended break from all social media platforms after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October. She hardly made public outings in the wake of her robbery — in which an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen — and West’s November hospitalization for exhaustion.



As the E! personality continues her foray back into the spotlight by sharing family moments via social media, 17 suspects in her terrifying heist have been arrested in France and remain in custody. Three people involved are women, and one 72-year-old man, who has been identified in French reports as “Pierre B,” is believed to have organized the crime. Two of the people in police custody were spotted in Antwerp, Belgium, where police think the stolen gems were taken.



Kardashian’s French lawyer, Jean Veil, told France 2 TV (via Reuters) that his client is “very happy, very satisfied and to a certain extent reassured by the efficiency of the French police.”



