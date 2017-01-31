Kim Kardashian cools off under a waterfall in Costa Rica on Jan. 30. Credit: Bryan Prahl/Splash News Online

Don't go chasing waterfalls! Kim Kardashian showed of her curvaceous figure while taking a dip in the water while on vacation with her family in Costa Rica on Monday, January 30.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, was spotted frolicking in a waterfall in a black high-waisted bikini bottom and a matching turtleneck crop top. At one point, the stream of ice-cold water seemingly took Kardashian by surprise as she ducked away and squealed, flipping her long raven locks to the side.

Though Kardashian was in the sunny Central American nation with her family, she appeared to cool off in the waterfall alone. Her longtime personal assistant, Stephanie Sheppard, was spotted nearby but did not go in the water. Instead, Sheppard took pictures of the star with a DSLR camera and later handed her a white towel to dry off.

While in Costa Rica, the Kardashian-Jenner clan stayed at the luxe 30,000-square-foot Villa Manzu, which includes eight bedroom suites, each with a private bathroom, as well as a movie theater, a gym, an expansive bar and party room, two swimming pools and a spa. The property rents for $16,500 a night and includes breakfast, lunch and dinner prepared by in-house chefs. The KUWTK crew filmed the family's tropical getaway as they took a private helicopter tour and hiked through the jungle.

Flying down for the annual winter trip were Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble; Kim and her kids, North, 3, and Saint, 13 months; Kourtney Kardashian, ex Scott Disick and their kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2; Kylie Jenner, boyfriend Tyga and his son, King Cairo, 4; and Khloé Kardashian. Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, baby Dream Kardashian, 2 months, and Kim's husband, Kanye West, all stayed behind.



