The gang’s all here! Kim Kardashian’s new Snapchat filter, which she shared on Saturday, January 7, shows her, husband Kanye West and their two young kids in animated form. PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: The Perfect Match In the image, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is kneeling down next to an adorable cartoon version of North, 3, while a blonde-haired West, 39, coos over a tiny baby Saint, 13 months, next to the mother-daughter pair. “How cute is that snap filter!!!” Kardashian, 36, wrote on the app, along with emojis of each of the Kardashian-West clan.



Kim Kardashian/ Snapchat

The reality star’s focus seems to have been on her family ever since returning to social media earlier this week. On Friday, January 6, the Selfish author shared a pair of images revealing the famous couple’s home life. In one, West looks to be caught in a candid moment as he eats in the kitchen. In another Kardashian has her back to the camera as she seemingly chases North while hugging Saint to her waist.



Kim Kardashian/ Snapchat

Her first Instagram post since her Paris robbery in October, which she shared on Tuesday, January 3, featured the family of four all dressed in white. The next few images, too, showed Kardashian and her two little ones lounging around the house.

Within 24 hours of her return, TMZ reports, the reality star racked up a nearly record-breaking 42.8 million views on her Snapchat account and a whopping 4 million likes on Instagram. But her Twitter account was perhaps the most impressive, with 84 million impressions in just one day.



The reality star has largely laid low since she was bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint at her Paris apartment in October. In a preview clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it’s evident how deeply the incident affected her.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” the distraught reality star says in the clip, recounting the events to sisters Khloé and Kourtney. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”



The 30-second preview also shows Kardashian receiving a distressing phone call, presumably about West's breakdown and subsequent hospitalization. “Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” she asks into the phone.



Later, in a voice-over, she explained, “I think he really needs me, and I have to go home.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



