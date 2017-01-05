Kim Kardashian is slowly resuming her normal life. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted grabbing lunch with famed songwriter Carole Bayer Sager — and a few bodyguards — at Hotel Bel-Air in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, January 4.

Kardashian, who stayed out of the public eye for months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October, dressed down in a black hoodie and distressed jeans. The social media maven wore her hair straight and opted for minimal makeup.



The Selfish author’s rare public outing comes after she returned to social media on Tuesday, January 3, after taking a three month break. Kardashian posted a series of family videos and photos to her app, Twitter and Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her life as mom to kids North and Saint West and of her relationship with husband Kanye West. She also responded to a few lucky fans on Twitter, revealing that she "missed" them.

Kardashian was also photographed earlier this week while touching down in Los Angeles with North, Saint, and Kanye on Monday. The famous foursome were arriving back home after a family trip to Oklahoma City, where they visited West’s mom Donda’s grave after spending Christmas in Los Angeles. While exiting their private plane, Kardashian could be seen dressed simply in a pair of black and red Adidas sweats.

“Kim spent almost a month completely indoors,” a source told Us of the star after her life-threatening scare in Paris this past October. “For someone to go from a busy life to canceling everything, that’s a huge change.”

The reality TV mogul has since revamped her security team and, as pictured, has cut back on flashing her extravagant lifestyle.

