UPDATE 1/10 12:25 p.m. ET: The limousine drivers arrested in connection with Kardashian's robbery have been identified as Michael Madar and Gary Madar, according to the Associated Press. The brothers both work for the UNIC limousine company that the Kardashian family often used while traveling in Paris. A Paris police source tells Us that Michael, 40, and Gary, 27, are being questioned by authorities, who are "trying to get them to help map out exactly how this robbery was planned and how long for."

Police are investigating whether Kim Kardashian’s robbery was an inside job. One of the 17 suspects arrested in connection with the heist works for the limo company that the Kardashian-Jenner family regularly used during trips to Paris, French newspaper Le Monde reports and Us Weekly confirms.

According to Le Monde, the chauffeur was the last person to drive the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star before the October 3 incident, where Kardashian, 36, was tied up and gagged by five armed assailants who took an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry, including her new diamond ring from husband Kanye West. Police are trying to determine whether the driver passed information to the thieves.



Per Le Monde, the five masked men who entered the reality star’s private residence are among the 17 people arrested on Monday, January 9. DNA discovered on a piece of duct tape used to tie up Kardashian reportedly helped identify one of the five men.



Three people involved are women, and one 72-year-old man, who has been identified in French reports as “Pierre B,” is believed to be involved in organizing the crime. Two of the people in police custody were seen in Antwerp, Belgium, where police think the stolen gems were taken.



Kardashian’s French lawyer, Jean Veil, told France 2 TV (via Reuters) that his client is “very happy, very satisfied and to a certain extent reassured by the efficiency of the French police.”

As previously reported, all 17 people will be held for up to 96 hours before being charged or released. A source told Us that the suspects’ homes are still being searched and evidence is being seized. Prior to the arrests, there were “months of surveillance,” the source added.

The progress in the case comes just days after the TV personality broke her silence about the robbery in an emotional KUWTK promo on January 6. “They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she recalled. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.” Kardashian only returned to social media earlier this month to share family photos of West and their two kids, North, 3, and Saint, 13 months.



