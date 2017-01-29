Kim and Khloe Kardashian relax poolside on their Costa Rican vacation. Kim wore a nude bikini, while Khloe opted for a burgundy one-piece. Credit: Splash News

It's always sunny in Costa Rica. Kim and Khloé Kardashian showed off their curvaceous figures while sunbathing on a family vacation in Costa Rica on Saturday, January 28.



As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars relaxed poolside, Kim, 36, wore a tiny flesh-colored bikini that showed off her toned arms and legs, as well as her famous derrière. She completed the look with a pair of yellow and gold sunglasses and wore her long locks down. Khloé, 32, opted for a maroon high-cut one-piece swimsuit. The sisters later took a dip in the infinity pool with assistant Stephanie Sheppard.

Splash News Splash News

Earlier in the day, Kim and Khloé documented an intense early morning workout on their Snapchat accounts. Kim told her followers, "I never Snapchat my workouts, just because ... I don't know why. I'm just not Kourtney and Khloé. But it's like, if I don't snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour."

The Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian star added, "Kim and I had a really good workout today, but for some reason we're not good at Snapchatting our workouts. But just so you know, we killed it."



Later on Saturday, the sisters tweeted their opposition to President Donald Trump's refugee and Muslim ban, despite Kim's husband Kanye West's friendship with the businessman. Kim shared a chart of statistics, which showed that only two Islamic jihadist immigrants were responsible for killing Americans in the past decade. By contrast, the chart claimed armed toddlers killed 21 Americans, lawnmowers killed 69 and 11,737 Americans were shot and killed by fellow citizens. Khloé, meanwhile, tweeted, "All of this in the news today breaks my heart."

Splash News

Us Weekly exclusively reported last week that the Kardashian-Jenner family were planning a getaway to Costa Rica. Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, Kylie's boyfriend, Tyga, and all of the clan's children traveled to the tropical spot, while Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Caitlyn Jenner and West stayed back in the United States.

Kylie, 19, documented the fun-filled vacation on Instagram on Saturday night, sharing videos of herself snuggling up with Tyga, 28, who brought along his 4-year-old son, King, whom he shares with ex Chyna, 28.

