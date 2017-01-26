Always in her heart. Kim Richards paid tribute to her late ex-husband, Monty Brinson, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, posted a throwback photo of the pair via Instagram on Tuesday, January 24. "Missing You today Monty," she wrote alongside the pic. "My Best Friend, I love you with all my heart & soul. I cherish each & every memory we shared. I am definitely the most blessed girl in the world to have had you in my life! I still feel your Love, Strength & Courage from above. Thank you for choosing me I love you always & forever."

Brinson died at the age of 58 in January 2016 following a long battle with cancer. He and Richards divorced in 1988 after three years of marriage and shared a daughter, Brooke, now 30.

Just days after his death, Richards' sister Kyle Richards opened up about the family tragedy while attending a junket for NBC's Celebrity Apprentice.

"It's so sad. He’s been sick for so long, and my sister Kim has been taking care of him. He’s her best friend, so it was really sad, very sad," the former child star, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2016. "It’s a cloud because she’s been so happy and feeling so good and then she loses her best friend. But she’s strong, and she’ll get through this just fine. She has a very big support system."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



