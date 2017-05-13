Kim Zolciak took to Instagram to slam Kenya Moore on Saturday, May 13, after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star dissed her during a radio interview.

Moore, 46, was asked during a chat with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York City about Zolciak and NeNe Leakes’ return to RHOA next season.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After insisting that Leakes is not getting $2.5 million to rejoin the Bravo hit, Moore took aim at the Don’t Be Tardy star on Friday, May 12.

“Yeah, Kim is coming back,” Moore said. “Kim needs a check, so Kim will be back.”

“Shade!” chimed in host Angela Yee, as DJ Envy asked, “What about ‘Tardy for the Party,’ wasn’t that doing well?”

“The checks were tardy, so she’s all here,” Moore said with a laugh.

Zolciak, 38, posted the clip on Instagram on Saturday, along with a caption directed at Moore.

“Hmm this s--t is funny!!” the mother of six wrote. “6 season in on Don’t Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less than 6 months @kashmerekollections meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s beauty supply to do an appearances there AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend.”

“Sweetie don’t try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season. Thx to all my supportive followers for keepin me in the loop!” she concluded, adding the hashtags #KimAndNene #Original.

Moore also addressed the drama with Phaedra Parks that came to a head during the RHOA reunion earlier this week, when Parks was caught behind the lie that Kandi Burruss had tried to drug Porsha Williams in order to take advantage of her.

“I feel like she got what she deserved,” Moore said of Parks, who will not be returning to the reality show next season. “I just feel like your lies will catch up with you, and I don’t believe in revenge and all that stuff. I just believe in karma. She started off telling lies about me. When we fell out about a workout video, all of a sudden I became an alcoholic, I became bipolar, I became all of those things.”

Parks apologized to both Burruss and Williams during the reunion, acknowledging that she “shouldn’t have repeated” the rumor.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!