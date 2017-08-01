Back to the ER. Kim Zolciak revealed on Tuesday, August 1, that two of her kids are currently recovering after undergoing surgeries.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, had to take her daughter Brielle, 20, and son Kash, 4, to get their tonsils removed. Zolciak shared a photo of herself and her husband, Kroy Biermann, standing in the middle of a hospital room. In the pic, the NFL player, 31, donned a black shirt that says “Football,” while the reality star wore an off-the-shoulder black top and black pants. To their left, Kash slept in one hospital bed, while Brielle appeared to be hooked up to an IV and snoozing in her bed on the right.

“2 kids same recovery room!” Zolciak wrote. “It’s all good though had the best doctor! Had to take a pic for @kashbiermann and @briellebiermann for memory sake. Tonsils and adenoids removed! Onward and Upwards #ImTheBiggerBsby [stet] #GetItTogetherMama.”

This isn’t the first trip the parents of six have made to the emergency room this year. Kash had to undergo surgery for a dog bite in April. Although Kash had bruising around his left eye, stitches and scratch marks on his face after the incident, he didn’t suffer any lasting injuries from the attack.

“Kash and our entire family want to thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers,” Kolciak wrote on Instagram in May. “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed. In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!”

The TV personality and the athlete, who married in November 2011, also share kids Ariana, 15, KJ, 6, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3. (Brielle and Ariana are Zolciak’s daughters from a previous relationship, but they officially changed their last name to Biermann when their stepfather adopted them in 2013.)

