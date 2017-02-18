If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Kim Zolciak showed off her enviable figure in a skimpy, see-through bikini via Snapchat on Friday, February 17, leaving little to the imagination.

Kim Zolciak/ Snapchat

“Perfect fit,” the 38-year-old mother of six captioned the scandalous mirror selfie. In the image, the Don’t Be Tardy star wears a strapless see-through bikini top with just a thin strip of fabric covering her nipples, along with a tiny pair of nude-colored bikini bottoms.

The look is reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s nearly nude selfie from last March, which caused celebs and fans alike to weigh in on the appropriateness of her overshare.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Just a few days earlier, Zolciak gave her oldest daughter Brielle another reason to blush by posting a risqué photo of herself and husband Kroy Biermann getting frisky in honor of Valentine’s Day.

And to all a goodnight.... ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

“And to all a goodnight … ❤,” Zolciak captioned an image of herself grabbing onto Biermann’s crotch in front of an oversized Christmas tree. Brielle, 19, who was taking the photos, was understandably mortified, and in a Snapchat of the photo opp, she can be heard exclaiming, “Goodbye. What the f--k!”

Zolciak posted another, "more appropriate," photo to Instagram shortly afterward, showing herself and the athlete posing demurely in the same spot.

"More appropriate 😜❤️ my gosh your hot @kroybiermann 🔥💥🔥💥," Zolciak wrote alongside another photo of the pair on Wednesday.

