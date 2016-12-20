Twinning! Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Monday, December 19, to share a side-by-side Instagram collage featuring photos of her teenage self and her 19-year-old daughter, Brielle — and their physical similarities are uncanny.



In an earlier ’gram, the Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, treated fans to a fun throwback snap of herself at 16 years old, getting ready for a dance recital and rocking some very ’90s-tastic hair and makeup trends: wispy bangs and loads of lipliner.



“At one of my dance recitals I was around 16 here! I'm the far right btw,” she captioned the pic. “My mom always beat my face soooo good! 🤗”



Later on, she cropped the pic next to a selfie of Brielle’s to highlight their nearly identical facial features: hazel eyes, model-worthy bone structure, perfectly sculpted brows and, of course, a beaming, bright white smile. “Welllll.. wow @briellebiermann ❤️,” she wrote alongside the post.



Back in September, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up to Us Weekly Video about her and Brielle’s striking resemblance — and shut down rumors that she’s had cosmetic procedures to look like the teen.



“I love it when people say I’ve had plastic surgery to look like my daughter. Like, that doesn’t even make sense. It’s, like, ridiculous. It’s, like, a little creepy,” she joked to Us. “But she is my daughter. Obviously, she’s going to look like me.”



