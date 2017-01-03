Cleaning house today and I just can't believe how time flies! I was 16ish here at my dance recital 💃🏼 i did tap, ballet and jazz for 14 years! A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 2, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

Kim, is that you? Kim Zolciak shared a throwback photo from her teenage dance recital, and she’s nearly unrecognizable!

In the snapshot, the Don’t Be Tardy star, now 38, sports dirty blonde hair and bangs with a striped pink-and-black ribbon. “Cleaning house today and I just can’t believe how time flies! I was 16ish here at my dance recital. I did tap, ballet and jazz for 14 years!” she captioned the Instagram pic on Monday, January 2.



Rob Kim/Getty Images

The reality star also found two throwback photos of her oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, during her cleaning spree. Brielle, 19, was a dancer just like her mom. Zolciak posted a pic from her eldest daughter's dance recital, where she donned a pink-and-green tutu and a ballerina bun. “Nothing has changed @briellebiermann was a diva at 4 and she is a diva today,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the other snap, Ariana, now 15, plays at the beach in a pink swimsuit. “Little #TB to my sweet @arianabiermann at 3,” she wrote.



While the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum looks totally different than her younger self, she has vehemently denied that she’s had plastic surgery — besides her beloved lip fillers. She recently told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she hasn’t “done them in a while.” When Cohen didn’t believe her, she insisted, “No, I haven’t. It’s Voluma, it lasts two years!"

