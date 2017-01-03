Kim, is that you? Kim Zolciak shared a throwback photo from her teenage dance recital, and she’s nearly unrecognizable!
In the snapshot, the Don’t Be Tardy star, now 38, sports dirty blonde hair and bangs with a striped pink-and-black ribbon. “Cleaning house today and I just can’t believe how time flies! I was 16ish here at my dance recital. I did tap, ballet and jazz for 14 years!” she captioned the Instagram pic on Monday, January 2.
The reality star also found two throwback photos of her oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, during her cleaning spree. Brielle, 19, was a dancer just like her mom. Zolciak posted a pic from her eldest daughter's dance recital, where she donned a pink-and-green tutu and a ballerina bun. “Nothing has changed @briellebiermann was a diva at 4 and she is a diva today,” she wrote on Instagram.
In the other snap, Ariana, now 15, plays at the beach in a pink swimsuit. “Little #TB to my sweet @arianabiermann at 3,” she wrote.
While the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum looks totally different than her younger self, she has vehemently denied that she’s had plastic surgery — besides her beloved lip fillers. She recently told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she hasn’t “done them in a while.” When Cohen didn’t believe her, she insisted, “No, I haven’t. It’s Voluma, it lasts two years!"
