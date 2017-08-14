Major milestone! Kim Zolciak posted a photo to Instagram in honor of her son Kash’s first day of kindergarten, and revealed she was especially emotional to watch her little one head off to school.



"@kashbiermann did great getting out of the car...and as soon as he did I LOST it. 😭😭” the Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, wrote alongside a photo in which she poses with her husband, Kroy Biermann, Kash and KJ, 6. "My hubby and @arianabiermann were so sweet talking me down! 😍”

The reality personality, who also shares kids Kane, 3, Kaia, 3, Ariana, 15, and Brielle, 20, with Biermann, went on to explain why Kash’s big day was especially significant to her. "Kj started 1st grade Thursday of last week (and I'm surprised he isn't president of his school yet) lol but my nugget Kash is a bit more sensitive and shy. There is something about boys that just gets me 😩,” she continued. "THANK YOU for all of your sweet comments through all my tears last night I didn't feel as crazy knowing so many of you are going through the same. Love all of you 💋 have a fantastic day and I'll let you know if I hop in my car and go pick him up 😉”

Earlier this year, Zolciak revealed that Kash had suffered traumatic injuries from a dog bite, for which he had to undergo emergency surgery in April. Weeks later, the reality star shared an update with her followers to let them know that her little one was on the mend.

"I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned a photo of Kash in the hospital on May 2. "The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments, his will and his positive attitude. Kroy, I and his doctors are amazed by his progress."

Zolciak and Biermann married in November 2011 in Atlanta, one month after announcing their engagement, and the NFL athlete adopted Brielle and Ariana shortly after.

