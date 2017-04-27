Looking back on the good times! Kim Zolciak shared a happy throwback photo from her wedding to Kroy Biermann amid their son’s hospitalization.



The Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, posted a pic of the couple on their big day. Zolciak looked gorgeous in a handmade Baracci dress covered in Swarovski crystals, pearls, beads and embroidered lace. The NFL star, now 31, looked dapper in a black striped shirt. The couple tied the knot in November 2011 in a beautiful ceremony in Atlanta after more than a year of dating.

Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com

The sweet post, shared on Wednesday, April 26, comes after their 4-year-old son Kash’s recent medical scare. Zolciak revealed on Instagram on Sunday, April 23, that Kash was hospitalized for a dog bite and had to undergo emergency surgery. “The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare,” she wrote. “My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life.”

The Bravo-lebrity updated fans on Wednesday, April 26, and revealed that her son is on the mend. “He’s healing super fast, much quicker than we all anticipated,” she said on Snapchat. “So thank you guys for all your prayers, and I’ll keep you updated for sure!”

Zolciak and Biermann share a son KJ, 5, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3. The athlete also adopted Zolciak’s daughters Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 15, from a previous relationship.

