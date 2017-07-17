Kim Zolciak Reveals She Still Suffers Effects of 2015 Stroke

Kim Zolciak is still dealing with side effects from a stroke she suffered in September 2015.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, who is married to Kroy Biermann, opened up on Instagram about her recovery, sharing an email her daughter Brielle, 20, forwarded her about tips for recognizing a stroke victim.

“Thank you @briellebiermann for sending me this! I wanted to share it with you!” Zolciak, 39, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 16. “As you know I had a stroke in Sept 2015 and when Brielle called Kroy to tell him something wasn't ‘right’ with me I remember him yelling, ‘Brielle get her in the car NOW and take her to the hospital fast every minute count!’ It's TRUE!”

“And Im so thankful for everyone's quick thinking. I've never seen doctors/nurses move as fast as they did the second I was wheeled in. I'm so thankful for my medical team,” she continued.

The reality star shared that she still has some lingering symptoms from her stroke. “I have almost fully recovered (sometimes my tongue slips when I speak, and sometimes I have the word on the tip of my tongue but it just doesnt come out) but I feel great!!” she added. “I had my stroke at 37!! It can happen to anyone at any age!! When in doubt please always check it out!!”

After Zolciak had a mini stroke, her doctors discovered a heart condition, which she had surgery to fix. The mom of six’s stroke was caused by a blood clot that traveled to the other side of her body due to an open valve that never closed when she was in the womb. Her heart surgery in October 2015 corrected the hole.

Zolciak is also mom of daughter, Ariana, 15, and has four children with the 31-year-old athlete: Kroy, 6, Kash, 4, and 3-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. The couple married in 2011.

