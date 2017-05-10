Kim Zolciak’s son Kash is still dog-friendly despite almost losing an eye after being bitten by a dog last month. The Don’t Be Tardy star shared a photo of her 4-year-old cuddling with two puppies on Instagram on Wednesday, May 10.

“Kash is everything!!!” Zolciak, 38, wrote along with the sweet photo.

The post comes after she shared a photo of Kash with her social media followers on Tuesday, revealing the injuries he suffered.

"Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!"

As previously reported, the family was scared for Kash’s life after he was attacked by a dog last month. The little boy was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

“He’s doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about," Zolciak said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Sunday night. "The rest we can fix.”

