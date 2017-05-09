Kim Zolciak Shares Photo of Son Kash's Eye Injury After Dog Bite

Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 9, to share a photo of her son Kash’s eye injury after he underwent emergency surgery for a dog bite last month.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In the picture, Kash, 4, has visible bruises around his left eye. His cheeks are swollen and appear to have a scratch mark that extends down to his upper lip. He also has a small bandage over the bridge of his nose.



“Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers!” the Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, captioned her post. “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed!”

Zolciak continued, “In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened! So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn't go unnoticed. THANK YOU Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade #IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her husband, Kroy Biermann, rushed their little boy to the hospital after the attack. She has since shared several updates on social media and also opened up about the terrifying incident during a May 7 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.



“He’s doing awesome, thank you for asking,” Zolciak said. “He’s doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!