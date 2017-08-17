Kim Zolciak Surprises Son Kash With Pit Bull After Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak is full of surprises! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star bought her son Kash, 5, a pit bull months after he was attacked by a dog.

Zolciak, 39, shared adorable photos of Kash and the pup bonding via Snapchat on Tuesday, August 15.

"My heart is going to explode," she captioned one photo of Kash and the new member of the family cuddling in the backseat of a car.

Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, named the dog Sailor. She went on to show pics of Biermann, 31, with their new addition and Sailor resting in his cage.

Kash had his first day of kindergarten last week. "My nugget Kash is a bit more sensitive and shy. There is something about boys that just gets me," Zolciak captioned an Instagram pic on Monday. "THANK YOU for all of your sweet comments through all my tears last night I didn't feel as crazy knowing so many of you are going through the same. Love all of you have a fantastic day and I'll let you know if I hop in my car and go pick him up."

As previously reported, Kash had to undergo emergency surgery when he was bitten by a dog in April. Just a few days later, the Don't Be Tardy star updated fans, saying that Kash was "healing super fast."

Zolciak and the former NFL player also share Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, 5, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3. (Brielle and Ariana are Zolciak's daughters from a previous relationship. Biermann adopted them in 2013.)

