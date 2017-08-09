Kim Zolciak talked about the frightening details of her “life-changing” stroke in an appearance on Hollywood Medium set to air on Wednesday, August 9.



The Real Housewives of Atlanta star sits with her husband, Kroy Biermann, as Tyler Henry talks to her about “two stroke messages” he is receiving.

“One is a stroke that an individual suffers and then passes away,” he says. “The other is an incident in which an individual has a close call involving a stroke, or something like a stroke, and they actually live and survive through this.”

Adding that he sees a susceptibility to blood clots, the Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, responds, “That would be me. I had a stroke September 23rd of 2015 from a blood clot.”

Explaining that she had flown back to Atlanta from the set of Dancing With the Stars in L.A., Zolciak explains, “I went down to hug my son as soon as I pulled into my driveway, and then my hand started to go numb, but it was numb times a gazillion, not the normal like shake it off. Then I couldn’t speak and I was trying to, and it was so scary.”

Zolciak then says that she worries about suffering another attack.

“The stroke was life-changing — literally,” she tells Henry. “I never thought at 37 I would have a stroke, and in front of my children, nonetheless. I've pretty much fully recovered, but I can’t say that I don't think like, ‘Could this happen again?’”

