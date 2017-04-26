Her teammate for life. Kim Zolciak penned a sweet note to her husband, Kroy Biermann, on Tuesday, April 25, following their son Kash's hospitalization. As previously reported, Kash, 4, underwent emergency surgery after he was bitten by a dog over the weekend.

"I don't know what I would do without you @kroybiermann," the Don't Be Tardy star, 38, captioned an Instagram pic of the father-son duo. "Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair...Those were the least of our worries."

Mark Hill/Bravo

Zolciak has been documenting Kash's progress on social media. Earlier this week, she revealed that he was in the operating room for several hours.

I don't know what I would do without you @kroybiermann ❤️ Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair...Those were the least of our worries. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

"I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life," she captioned an Instagram pic of Kash lying in a hospital bed on April 23. "A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home."

Zolciak and the former NFL player, 31, tied the knot in 2011 and also share KJ, 5, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. (Biermann also adopted Zolciak's daughters Brielle, 19, Ariana, 15, whom she had in a previous relationship.)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



