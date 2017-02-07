Kim Zolciak's recent Snapchat activity is raising some eyebrows. The Don't Be Tardy star, 38, posted a photo of a questionnaire that her son Kash, 4, filled out, where he says he loves his dad, Kroy Biermann, because "he lets me hold his real gun."

Snapchat

The piece of paper appeared to be a homework assignment and was filled in by an adult. Kash also answered that Biermann, 31, enjoys steak and Sprite, plays football and his favorite thing to do is to "ride his 4-wheeler."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Zolciak clearly was proud of her son. "I [love] this!" she captioned the pic.



Last year, Kash dressed up in a military outfit and carried a fake gun for Halloween.



Halloween 2016 A photo posted by Kash Biermann (@kashbiermann) on Dec 11, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

In a second photo, she shared a letter that Kash gave to the former NFL player. "Dear Dad, I love you. Thank you for making food for me. [Heart] Kash," it read.

Zolciak and Biermann married in November 2011 and share six kids — Brielle, 19, Ariana, 15, KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. (Zolciak had Brielle and Ariana from previous relationships. Biermann would go on to adopt them.)

The reality star is used to making headlines. On Sunday, she took to Snapchat to slam a woman who asked her children to be quiet during their Turks and Caicos vacation. "This lady on the beach came up to me and said, 'Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It's a very quiet peaceful beach.' Bitch, what? They're 4 and 5," Zolciak said. "We've been nothing but respectful. I told her, 'Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f--king chair to the other end of the beach.'"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



