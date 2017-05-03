He's bouncing back! Kim Zolciak gave an update on her son Kash's condition on Tuesday, May 2, weeks after he was bit by a dog.

"I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child," the Don't Be Tardy star, 38, captioned an Instagram photo of Kash in the hospital. "The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments, his will and his positive attitude. Kroy, I and his doctors are amazed by his progress."

Charles Sykes/Bravo

As previously reported, the 4-year-old underwent emergency surgery for his injuries on April 22. Zolciak has been documenting Kash's progress on social media and previously praised her husband, Kroy Biermann, for how he's helped her deal with the scary situation.

Zolciak, who is set to return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealed on Tuesday that Kash won't have any physical problems following the incident.

"Once he is fully healed and we are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well. He is just truly amazing," she continued. "I love spending everyday with him. I could eat him up, (he is still out of school) Thank you again for EVERYONE'S love, support and prayers. They have not gone unnoticed. And I firmly believe they made all the difference."

