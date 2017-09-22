KJ Apa's 'Riverdale' Costars Post Photos of Him After Car Crash

Courtesy Cole Sprouse/Instagram

K.J. Apa appears to be having a good time with his costars back on set following his car accident last week.

Camila Mendes, who plays the Veronica Lodge to his Archie Andrews, shared an Instagram Story pic of him resting on the ground. "U good?" she wrote on Thursday, September 21.



Cole Sprouse also took to social media to share a close-up snap of his pal wearing Jughead's hat. Apa even shared a photo of actor Martin Cummins appearing to get ready for a scene.

As previously reported, Apa, 20, fell asleep at the wheel while driving the 45-minute trip home after midnight following a 16-hour work day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he allegedly hit a light pole but was unharmed. He was released from the hospital and production on the CW series was not delayed.



"The safety of the cast and crew on all of our productions is of paramount importance to the Studio. Productions adhere to the Screen Actors Guild–mandated turnaround time of 12 hours from wrap time to next day call time for cast members," Warner Bros. told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday. "In accordance with industry standard policy, if any cast or crew member feels tired or unsafe at any time after working, the Studio will provide a taxi, a driver or a hotel room upon request. This is communicated to all cast and crew, both in writing and verbally, at the beginning of production and is reiterated continuously throughout the duration of production."

"First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern. We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours," the statement continued. "KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him. The accident occurred last Thursday. Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being."

