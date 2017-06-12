Kourtney Kardashian Bares Butt in Skimpy Bikini in Miami: Pics

INSTARimages.com

Showing off her famous Kardashian booty! Kourtney Kardashian rocked a thong bikini while vacationing in Miami with her kids on Monday, June 12.

INSTARimages.com

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, bared her butt while swimming in high-waisted black bikini bottoms and a matching black top. She accessorized with several gold necklaces, large hoops earrings and black sunglasses. Kardashian later threw on some denim cutoffs over her bathing suit for a walk on the beach.

INSTARimages.com

The reality star has been hanging out in the Sunshine State with her kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, as well as several friends, including Larsa Pippen. Kardashian previously flaunted her hot body in a high-cut white one-piece in Miami on Sunday, June 11.

INSTARimages.com

While Kardashian and the kids have been at the beach, her ex Scott Disick has been in Las Vegas for several club appearances. He attended the LIQUID Pool Lounge party on Saturday, June 10, before heading to 1 OAK nightclub in the evening.

Disick, 34, caught up with Us Weekly prior to his Sin City trip and revealed that his headline-making partying in Cannes hasn’t caused any tension with Kardashian. The real estate investor was seen getting cozy with several different women while in Europe.

“I had a nice relaxing trip for my birthday,” he told Us of his Cannes adventures. “I ate dinner with all my best friends that I’ve known for a long time. That’s about it.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!