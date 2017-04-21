Back on?! Kourtney Kardashian went on a dinner date with former fling Younes Bendjima on Thursday, April 20. The eldest Kardashian sister, who turned 38 Wednesday, was spotted with the hunky 23-year-old model at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont.

Kardashian, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, opted for a sexy white corset underneath a sheer white tank top and loose-fitting white trousers.

"Kourtney seemed giddy around Younes,” an eyewitness told X17, who was first to post the photos. “They were trying their best to be discreet, but it was obvious that it was a date. They were very flirty."

A source tells Us that they also dined at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi Thursday.

The pair were first spotted out together this past December. As previously reported by Us, they were photographed at the SLS Hotel.



"Kourtney contacted him and asked him if he wanted to meet up,” an insider told Us at the time of their rendezvous.

