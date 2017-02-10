Penelope Disick holds Dream Kardashian in a snap that Rob posted. Credit: Rob Kardashian/Snapchat

So precious! Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, 4, spent some quality time with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s 3-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, as seen in a series of adorable Snapchats.

Dream’s aunt Kim Kardashian took to the app to share a sweet video of her two young nieces — rocking cat ears and whiskers thanks to one of Snapchat’s new filters — hanging out on the couch. In the clip, Dream sits on Penelope’s lap as great-grandma Mary Jo Campbell tickles Rob and Chyna’s little girl’s belly and says, “You’re the cutest thing!”



Kourtney, 37, also uploaded a super cute video of herself bonding with Dream. In the snap, the eldest Kardashian sister bounces her brother’s firstborn on her lap with Penelope and Khloé Kardashian sitting close by. “I’m in love,” she captioned the post.

Dream’s dad, Rob, 29, also shared a heartwarming moment from the cousins’ hangout session. In his photo, a smiling Penelope cradles Dream, who is decked out in a pink floral onesie and a matching headband.



Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

Rob, who welcomed Dream with fiancée Chyna, 28, in November, recently celebrated his 1-year anniversary with the the mother of his child on Wednesday, January 25. The new dad shared video of the pair filled with PDA moments and footage from their E! reality series, Rob & Chyna. "1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiieeeeee,” he captioned the montage.



Despite the touching snap, the famous duo have had their ups and downs. Days before Christmas, Chyna, who also shares son King Cairo, 4, with ex Tyga, packed her bags and took Dream after the couple had a heated argument. Rob posted a series of emotional videos on Snapchat about the split, but the two reconciled a few days later. The two have yet to announce a wedding date.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!











