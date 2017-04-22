Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Wearing Fur in ‘Mental Breakdown’ Pic

Third sister this month! Kourtney Kardashian was the most recent Kardashian-Jenner sister to get dragged on the Internet after posting a photo of herself wearing a giant fur coat to social media on Friday, April 21.

“Me after a mental breakdown,” the accompanying text reads. In the picture, Kardashian, 38, wears an oversized white sweatshirt, black sweatpants, sneakers and sunglasses, with her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail and a large scribbled-on purse in her hand. The reality star has a fur coat slung over her right shoulder.

Fans immediately took Kardashian to task for wearing fur and making light of mental illness all in one fell swoop.

@kourtneykardash Love the Kardashians - Hate seeing the fur. Be a role model for good and stop wearing it please. — JPetrocelli (@TaylenandKatie) April 22, 2017

@kourtneykardash I don't understand someone as famous as she is, wearing real fur. No morals or compassion — claire porter (@DaisyMae36) April 22, 2017

@kourtneykardash Oh good luck with this tweet 🙄🙄🙄 — N A T H A N (@Nathan_Saunders) April 21, 2017

@kourtneykardash Hahaha, making fun of mental illness is hysterical! — MadreLoca (@__madreloca) April 21, 2017

@kourtneykardash Don't joke about that, you would dread going thru a real one — Jimmy The Greek (@jimkova) April 21, 2017

@kourtneykardash Bit insesitive considering the recent breakdown in your family — Iain Weatherhead (@iaindoubleu) April 22, 2017

Earlier this week, it was Kourtney’s younger sister Kim who found herself under fire for releasing a Virgin Mary candle emoji in her image on Thursday, April 20, and then stepping out in a see-through mini-dress featuring the Catholic icon the next day.

Critics called the Selfish author, 36, “stupid” and “very disrespectful” for using the religious symbol in those ways. Kim has yet to respond to the backlash.

And in early April, Kendall Jenner’s starring role in a controversial Pepsi spot landed her in hot water after the public blasted her for taking part in the tone-deaf ad. A source told Us that the 21-year-old model “feels horrible” for all the anger stemming from the protest-themed TV spot.

