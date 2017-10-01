Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima looked smitten while going for a stroll and holding hands in Paris on Saturday, September 30.

The lovebirds are in the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week and have been spotted enjoying the sights together. Kardashian and Bendjima made a stop at the Eiffel Tower, which she documented on her Instagram on Friday, September 29. In the black and white video, the pair pose as lights flicker around them, creating a beautiful scene.

Bonne nuit, Paris 🖤 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

The mother of three, 38, also posted a sexy polaroid photo of herself in black lingerie eating a pastry in front of a window on Saturday.

un pain au chocolat s'il vous plait A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

The relationship between Kardashian and the model, 23, has slowly progressed from “hooking up” to something more serious. The couple traveled to Egypt in August, where they rode camels and explored the Great Pyramid of Giza. They were also spotted kissing aboard a yacht in Cannes, France, in May.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Bendjima first started seeing each other December 2016.

“Younes and Kourtney are great,” a source told Us in August. “The relationship is still developing, and it’s getting more serious.”



Prior to meeting the former boxer, Kardashian was in an on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

Us Weekly broke the news that despite initial denials from Sofia Richie, the 19-year-old model and Disick, 38, are officially hooking up.

"Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore," a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. "Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she'll always want the best for him and will always make sure he's happy."



