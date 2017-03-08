Kris Jenner is old school. Just 22 years-old when she married the late Robert Kardashian in 1978, “I got pregnant on my honeymoon,” the mom of six explains in the new issue of Us Weekly. “That was such a big dream of mine to have a big family. It’s a different world these days. Believe me, my kids remind me of that every day. It’s not for me to judge. I’ve raised them very well.”

But are any of them altar bound?



Well, maybe. Though the 61-year-old is mum on whether Khloé Kardashian’s new love Tristan Thompson has asked permission to propose, she praises their fast-paced romance. “Tristan’s great and they have a really great relationship,” says the reality star. “They have a lot of fun together and they have a lot of things in common. She seems happier than I’ve seen her in years, so that’s all that matters to me. When my kids are happy, I’m happy.”



As for Kylie and 27-year-old love Tyga, Kris hopes the duo take their time before settling down. “Kylie is 19,” explains the mogul, who has the lip kit maven and model sister Kendall with ex husband Caitlyn Jenner. “She’s got an amazing career and she’s working on her makeup line 24/7. Tyga’s got his music and touring. When you’re talking about people so young, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen in the future. … Hopefully when the time comes, she’ll make the right choice and be happy."

But she is rooting for Kourtney to take back on-off ex Scott Disick. (As Us previously reported, Kourtney rejected his marriage proposal while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.) “I have always been a fan of Kourtney and Scott together, so that would be my first choice,” she says about the parents of Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. “I love Scott like he’s one of my kids. We’ve been through thick and thin, and I hang in there with him.”



One union not on the table right now: her own vows to boyfriend Corey Gamble. “I live my life by ‘Tomorrow’s not promised and today is really amazing,’” says the matriarch. “I’m happy how things are right now. I love being a mom and being a grandma. That’s a new chapter for me.”



Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres March 12 on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

