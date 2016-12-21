Thank you so much @archdigest, it was amazing to work with you!!! #christmasmagic #ibelieveinsantaclaus @jeffleatham you are a genius!!!! A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:33pm PST

Merry Kristmas! Kris Jenner lets you into her Calabasas, California, mansion for a tour of her over-the-top Kandyland Wonderland–themed Christmas decor in a new video for Architectural Digest.



The momager, 61, shared the festive clip, which you can watch above, via Instagram, proving that no one does the holidays quite like the Kardashian-Jenner clan — even after a tumultuous year for just about everyone (especially Kim, Kanye, Rob and Blac Chyna).



The video begins with Jenner opening the doors to her not-so-humble abode. “Hi, welcome to my house at Christmas,” she tells the camera. “Come on in!”



Cut to shots of beautifully crafted gingerbread houses, pristine white stockings hung above the fireplace, a stunning Christmas tree and a gigantic, metallic red statue of a bear.



“Jeff [Leatham] is very famous for these amazing magical animals,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch explains. “[My grandson] Mason [Disick] decided it’s a boy and his name is Christmas Bear.”



Jenner and Leatham then walk into the reality star’s dining room, which featured a gorgeous table display full of lush red roses and gold accents. “I’m really kinda crazy ’cause I like to set the table,” the E! personality admits, “and kind of leave it that way for the whole time.”



As fans are well aware, Jenner — who holds an annual star-studded Christmas Eve bash — is very passionate about the holiday and always goes all out with trimming, tinsel and everything in between. Last year, the mother of six had a similarly sweet theme for her house: Candy Cane Lane.



During a December 20 Q&A with AD, Jenner revealed that Christmas isn’t the only day she decks out her home. "I decorate for every holiday even if it’s, like, May Day,” she told the magazine. “But Halloween would be my next favorite holiday. It’s so much fun!"



