Kris Jenner penned an emotional tribute to Debbie Reynolds on Thursday, December 29.

“Absolutely heartbreaking and unimaginable. As a mother I cannot imagine the pain and heartbreak of losing a child. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and a true Hollywood legend... Debbie Reynolds, you will be forever missed but never forgotten!! My love and prayers are with Debbie and Carrie's family... 🙏🏼,” the mother of six wrote alongside a black and white photo of Reynolds with her two kids Carrie and Todd Fisher.

John Lamparski/WireImage

As previously reported, Reynolds died at the age of 84 on Wednesday, December 28, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away at the age of 60.

Her son Todd Fisher told TMZ that Reynolds' final words were that she missed and "wanted to be with Carrie" in heaven. The Singing in the Rain actress was rushed to the hospital eariler on Wednesday after reportedly suffering a stroke.



Fisher died the day before on Tuesday, December 27, after suffering a medical emergency while aboard a plane from London to LAX on Friday, December 23.

Jenner’s tribute comes among the many Hollywood A-listers who took to social media to mourn both Hollywood icons. Prior to Reynolds’ death, the actress thanked everyone for their prayers via a statement posted to her Facebook account.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” she wrote on Tuesday, December 27. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Reynolds is survived by granddaughter actress Billie Lourd and Todd.

