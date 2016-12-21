Courtesy of Ryan Hansen/Instagram

Spreading holiday cheer! Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, shared a same-sex kiss with Bell’s Veronica Mars costars Ryan Hansen and his wife, Amy Russell.

“🎄❄️❄️Merry Kissmas from our SuperSpouses to yours.❄️❄️🎄,” Hansen captioned a Monday, December 19, Instagram photo of himself kissing Shepard while his wife, Russell, locked lips with Bell.



The Good Place actress and Shepard also shared similar snaps from Hansen and Russell’s faux snow-filled Christmas party.



Happy holidays w/ a little California snow- and thanks to the super spouses for having the most joyful holiday party ever! @hiryanhansen @amyhansen31 @daxshepard A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:51pm PST

“Best Christmas party ever. Super Spouses, ACTIVATE!” Shepard captioned a group photo of the foursome wearing matching Christmas onesies.



“Happy holidays w/ a little California snow,” Bell added alongside her own Instagram snap from the bash. “And thanks to the super spouses for having the most joyful holiday party ever!”



Bell and Shepard tied the knot in September 2016 after famously waiting until gay marriage was legalized. The couple are the parents of daughters Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2.

Happy Holidays!



