Going through some serious ups and downs! Kristen Bell was left hanging when her duet with James Corden went horribly wrong on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, March 28. Watch it all in the video above.

Terence Patrick/CBS

The pair started out exchanging some banter about love. “You know, Kristen, I was thinking: Love can be a funny thing,” the 38-year-old comedian said, while Bell, 36, added, “You know, I love love, James.”

Terence Patrick/CBS

Corden declared, “And I love love, too, Kristen, but love can lift us up.” The duo then launched into a performance of Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes’ 1982 smash “Up Where We Belong,” but things started to go awry almost immediately.

The Frozen singer and the Into the Woods star experienced some major wire issues. While Bell gracefully floated up toward the ceiling, Corden couldn’t get off the ground. When he finally began to rise up, the Veronica Mars actress fell back down.

As they passed each other, they grabbed hands and tried to pull each other up. “We’re supposed to be even,” Bell cried out. “Can you make us equal?”

Eventually, they both made it off the ground — but only for a moment. “Finally!” Bell squealed before going back down.

As the performance wrapped up, Corden joked that someone on his team was in trouble. "That was an absolute disaster! Who was responsible for this?” he said. "We rehearsed it and rehearsed it and rehearsed it."

