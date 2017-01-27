One person’s tears are another’s source of entertainment. At least, for everyone’s #relationshipgoals Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

On Thursday, January 26, the Veronica Mars actress shared an LOL-worthy shot from the couple’s October 2013 wedding. “#tbt to when I cried at our wedding and @daxshepard thought it was really funny,” Bell, 36, captioned the black-and-white Instagram photo taken inside the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office.

#tbt to when I cried at our wedding and @daxshepard thought it was really funny. A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

The pair, who began dating in 2007, famously vowed not to wed until same-sex marriage bans were overturned. When their big day finally arrived, the parents of daughters Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2, shelled out a whopping $142, which included their post-nuptial sandwiches.

Now, they have everything — and everyone — they want. After his wife had a pregnancy scare, the Parenthood alum, 42, made a quick decision and had a vasectomy.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“Last year my wife was working in Atlanta,” he told Jimmy Kimmel in May 2016. “We were there and she all of a sudden goes, ‘Oh, my gosh! I’m so stupid. I’ve been sick for 10 days and ignoring it. I’m definitely pregnant.’ And I was like, ‘We’re going to turn into Jon & Kate Plus 8 or something. We already have no life! This is going to be not worth living.' I freaked out. It was so bad.”



For her part, Bell has been vocal about keeping their brood small. “We don’t want to be outnumbered,” she has said. “We’re gonna cap it at two.”



