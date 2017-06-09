BACKGRID

Stronger than ever! Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell held hands while enjoying a casual stroll with a friend around the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 8.



The couple were joined by Stewart’s good friend, CJ Romero, who’s currently sporting pink hair. The Twilight alum, 27, and Maxwell, also 27, sparked dating rumors when they were spotted smooching in Milan in late December 2016.



An insider revealed to Us Weekly in May that the pair “have moved in together.” And although the Victoria’s Secret Angel still has her New York City apartment, the insider revealed “she spends all of her time” at Stewart’s four-bedroom home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A.



A source close to Maxwell shared that while the actress and model have very busy careers, they prioritize making time for one another and “try to be together when they can.”



In April, the duo hung out in backstage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s first weekend, and also spent time together at the Moschino party. Four days later on April 20, the Irish beauty visited Stewart in New Orleans, where she was filming the thriller Underwater, set to premiere in 2018. Added a pal close to Stewart, “Kristen really likes her.”

