Bye, Chi-town! Kristin Cavallari said she’s “really going to miss” Chicago as she prepares to move away from the city. Her NFL quarterback husband, Jay Cutler, was released by the Chicago Bears on March 9 after an injury-plagued season.



The Laguna Beach alum, 30, posted an Instagram photo of herself grabbing a coffee in the Windy City. “So we’re moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I’m really gonna miss this place,” she wrote on Monday, March 20. "Not only were all 3 of my babies born here, it’s where it all began with jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend, I’ve made some amazing girlfriends, and I’ve really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don’t know I lived here when I was younger). Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us.”

The Balancing in Heels author didn’t reveal where the family is heading next, but she previously told Elle that she hoped to make Nashville the couple’s permanent home “if all goes according to plan." Cavallari and Cutler, who share kids, Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and Saylor, 15 months, already own a six-bedroom Tennessee mansion, and the 33-year-old athlete has not yet been signed by another NFL team.

“Jay hates L.A. and Chicago’s just not home,” she told the fashion magazine in 2015. “It’s sort of always been ingrained in me that if you want to be in the entertainment business, you either have to be in L.A. Or New York. And so when I married Jay, I officially moved to Chicago. I was a little scared.”

After the Bears announced that they were releasing Cutler, the football player released a lengthy statement expressing his gratitude to the fans. “I would like to first thank the city of Chicago and its passionate fans for a memorable eight years,” he said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Chicago is the city where I met my wonderful wife Kristin. I have been fortune to have three beautiful children here. Our family will leave Chicago with great memories and relationships on and off the field. We look forward to the next chapter of our lives and wish the best to Bears fans everywhere."

