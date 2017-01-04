Kylie Jenner on September 9, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

TMI? Kylie Jenner says she has quit writing personal posts on her paid app after a “very personal” post — which claimed she recommends sex toys and lingerie to spice things up in the bedroom — was posted without her approval on Tuesday, January 3.

“Hey guys from now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore…,” the reality star, 19, tweeted, before explaining: “A post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words. I'm sorry and I know we will figure something out so we can all be satisfied.”



The post in question, purportedly written by Kylie, said: “my relationship is everything to me” and went on to share “a list I made of things I do to spoil my man!” Included on the list were things such as getting up early to cook “T” — aka boyfriend Tyga — breakfast, “surprise him with gifts” like “personalized chopsticks” and recommended: “Make your sex life fun! Spice things up with lingerie, toys and massages.”

@KristenHove27 @KylieJenner someone on her app put this on there without Kylie knowing pic.twitter.com/7s4uABwhi5 — bella (@lilbIonde) January 3, 2017

The cosmetics creator’s paid app often features similar content pertaining to her personal life. Her app and website, which cost $2.99 per month, claims to offer “premium paid content from Kylie’s world, bringing you closer to her than ever before.”



Shortly after the reality star took to Twitter, however, her app team took full responsibility for the NSFW post.



“This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie’s app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval,” a statement posted to her app read. “We’d like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for his mistake … We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.”



The teen mogul most recently shared a post about Tyga’s favorite breakfast and how she makes her everyday smoothie. Her famous sisters also share similar content to their personal apps.



