Kylie Jenner suffered from altitude sickness and received emergency oxygen during her trip to South America on Tuesday, May 9.

The Life of Kylie star, 19, shared a series of Snapchat videos of herself receiving medical treatment and wearing an oxygen mask. In one clip, Jenner, wearing a red track suit, sits on a bed and works on her breathing, as her friends, including Jordyn Woods, gather around her.

In another clip, Jenner’s doctor explains that the makeup mogul will be just fine. “At this altitude of 11,000 feet above sea level, you can feel nauseous, have headaches, feel like you’re having the worst hangover ever,” he says. “Kylie’s getting oxygen so she’ll feel better.”

According to local media reports, the group arrived on Tuesday to Cusco, Peru, where Jenner encountered the super-high altitude. Earlier in the day, Kylie and her mother, Kris Jenner, visited a local hospital in Lima, Peru, on behalf of the nonprofit Smile Train, which helps children in developing countries get surgery for cleft lip or palate.

Before leaving on her South American adventure, the Lip Kit creator spent time with her new man Travis Scott in Miami. The new couple were spotted with their arms around each other at the 25-year-old rapper’s performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Bayfront Park on Sunday, May 7.



